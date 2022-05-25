East Prairie baseball advances to Class 3 Quarterfinals

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two weeks ago East Prairie and Scott City clashed in a regular season game at East Prairie decided by one run. The Eagles came out victorious.

For the rematch, much more was at stake. Class 3 Sectionals with a chance to move on to the State Quarterfinals. This time Scott City got home field advantage.

However, East Prairie threw the first punch. Rafe Byassee stroked an RBI single in the top of the first inning to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead.

Scoring after that was much harder to come by; non-existent in fact. Peyton Hodges for East Prairie and Lawson Graff for Scott City both pitched gems.

Graff threw six innings allowing just that one run. Unfortunately for him, Hodges went one better. A complete game shutout that sealed the victory for the Eagles.

Complete game shutout to send your team to the quarterfinals gets you a cold bus ride home ❄️ @phod_3 pic.twitter.com/26FVR5HJwB — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) May 25, 2022

East Prairie is moving on. A historic season for the Eagles after winning their first District Championship in 17 years. The Eagles get Valley Park next in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.