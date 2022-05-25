Cape Catfish home opener scheduled for June 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish home opener will be Friday, June 3.

The team takes on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Following their first home game, the team will again host a summer band series.

The schedule includes:

June 4 - Mike Renick Band

June 11 - Gemini

July 16 - Diamond Farm

July 30 - Logan Chapman

August 6 - Clutts & Breeden

The bands start when the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.

