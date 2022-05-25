Cape Catfish home opener scheduled for June 3
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish home opener will be Friday, June 3.
The team takes on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park.
The game starts at 6:35 p.m.
Following their first home game, the team will again host a summer band series.
The schedule includes:
- June 4 - Mike Renick Band
- June 11 - Gemini
- July 16 - Diamond Farm
- July 30 - Logan Chapman
- August 6 - Clutts & Breeden
The bands start when the gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
