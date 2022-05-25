Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Catfish home opener scheduled for June 3

The Cape Catfish will take on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park in their home...
The Cape Catfish will take on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park in their home opener on June 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish home opener will be Friday, June 3.

The team takes on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Following their first home game, the team will again host a summer band series.

The schedule includes:

  • June 4 - Mike Renick Band
  • June 11 - Gemini
  • July 16 - Diamond Farm
  • July 30 - Logan Chapman
  • August 6 - Clutts & Breeden

The bands start when the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

East Prairie pitcher Peyton Hodges gets showered in ice water by teammates after throwing a...
East Prairie baseball advances to Class 3 Quarterfinals
Two weeks ago East Prairie and Scott City clashed in a regular season game at East Prairie...
East Prairie at Scott City
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/24/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/24/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/24/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/24/22