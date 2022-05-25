Alma Schrader’s school nurse adopts therapy dog for students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alma Schrader Elementary School is providing emotional support and comfort to students with the help of a furry friend.

The staff’s goal is to relieve students stress by changing the classroom atmosphere.

When Maggie the therapy dog enters the classroom at Alma Schrader Elementary, excitement erupts.

“Whenever they see her, their demeanor immediately changes and they are very respectful and they are kind and they are quiet and they love having her here just like we do,” said School Nurse Kimberly Hanebrink.

School Nurse Kimberly Hanebrink adopted Maggie through SEMO pets.

She says Maggie works well with boosting the student’s confidence.

“Maggie has a long list of job responsibilities she helps with the support of our staff and our students emotionally she helps with some of the mental health issues of decreasing anxiety and depression she works well with decreasing social skills for our students,” Hanebrink said.

Student Hayden Drogee says the therapy dog helps with concentration during study hours.

“If I’m just doing work and I’m kind of stressed out on it and she comes in its kind of just makes me more happier and then I can concentrate, said student Hayden Drogee.

“Maggie makes me feel calm and happy at the same time because like whenever I’m working, and I feel like I can’t focus on what I’m doing she makes me feel like I can focus, said student Aniston Smith

Hanebrink says Maggie will make a big difference for the students.

“I am very proud of Maggie I think she has been one of the best things for Alma Schrader for our family. She is a family dog, so she is very welcomed into the alma Schrader family.”

Alma Schrader’s school nurse expects Maggie to be fully trained by August when school starts.

