AG Cameron’s Office of Rate saves Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that intervention from his Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) before the Kentucky PSC saved Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases.

According to Cameron, in June, Atmos Energy Co. filed an application with the PSC seeking a $4.9 million or 2.8 percent net rate increase. If granted, that request would have increased the average residential ratepayer’s monthly natural gas bill by 9.6 percent.

“We intervened in this case to reduce the proposed utility rate increases and monthly customer charges for Kentucky customers in Central and Western Kentucky,” said AG Cameron. “Our efforts saved Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases.”

Cameron’s Office says he intervened in the case and successfully reduced the overall proposed rate increase by $2.3 million, which is 47 percent less than the amount requested by Atmos.

The attorney general also said that monthly residential customer charges should not be increased due to the devastating tornadoes that struck parts of Central and Western Kentucky. The PSC agreed with this position and denied the company’s request to increase monthly residential service fees.

To see the PSC’s order, click here.

