Stamp featuring southeast Mo. photographer’s work now on sale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A stamp featuring the work of a southeast Missouri photographer is now on sale.

Released on Monday, May 23, you can buy the Forever Stamps in a sheet of 10 for $5.80.

Larry Braun’s photo of the Mississippi River at Fort Jefferson Park in Wickliffe, Kentucky is part of a series of photos of the river featured on the Mighty Mississippi Stamps.

Braun, based in Benton, Missouri, took the photo in 2014.

The collection of 10 U.S. Postal Service Forever Stamps features the states the Mississippi River touches.

