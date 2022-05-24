Heartland Votes
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awarded grant to help families affected by Alzheimer's

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation was awarded a grant to help families in southeast Missouri affected by Alzheimer's.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation was awarded a grant to help families in southeast Missouri affected by Alzheimer’s. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation was awarded a grant to help families in southeast Missouri affected by Alzheimer’s.

According to a release from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, its $6,000 grant will help fund the foundation’s project for caregiver resources in the New & Advance Staged Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Dementia Patient Program.

“Support from organizations, like that of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America [AFA], creates opportunities for SoutheastHEALTH Foundation to provide program support,” said Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. “As rural health care grows, being able to provide education, counseling, and other resources to patients and caregivers of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias becomes essential in the success of disease management. The ability to sustain and grow programs through grant funding, such as this, allows rural locations to create stronger and more equitable communities.”

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build healthier lives and community well-being by providing resources to enhance the capacity of healthcare.

The foundation oversees fundraising projects and manages the allocation of funds supporting its mission to service the community. They also serve as a resource on a wide variety of health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, orthopedics and primary care.

