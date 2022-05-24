Slightly Warmer Today

Mostly to partly cloudy skies across the area this morning with temperatures ranging in the 50s. Cloud cover will remain the same during the afternoon with a bit more sunshine than what we experience yesterday. Highs temperatures will begin to increase reaching the upper 70s with a few isolated locations in the low 80s by this afternoon. Tonight, a warm front will lift north into the Heartland. This will increase the chances of scattered rain and storms tonight into Wednesday. Activity should remain below severe limits, but very heavy rain can cause potential flooding especially with more storms on Wednesday and heading into Thursday.

There is a better chance for a strong to severe storm Wednesday afternoon and early evening for damaging winds, large hail, and flooding concerns that we will continue to monitor for. Precipitation chances will diminish heading into Thursday night. Behind this system, we will experience most sunshine starting off Memorial Day weekend.

Cooler temps in the lower 70s stick around on Friday with increasing humidity and heat back into the 80s by the weekend.

-Lisa

