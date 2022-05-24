Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Slightly Warmer Today

Rain & Storms Back Tonight...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly to partly cloudy skies across the area this morning with temperatures ranging in the 50s. Cloud cover will remain the same during the afternoon with a bit more sunshine than what we experience yesterday. Highs temperatures will begin to increase reaching the upper 70s with a few isolated locations in the low 80s by this afternoon. Tonight, a warm front will lift north into the Heartland. This will increase the chances of scattered rain and storms tonight into Wednesday. Activity should remain below severe limits, but very heavy rain can cause potential flooding especially with more storms on Wednesday and heading into Thursday.

There is a better chance for a strong to severe storm Wednesday afternoon and early evening for damaging winds, large hail, and flooding concerns that we will continue to monitor for. Precipitation chances will diminish heading into Thursday night. Behind this system, we will experience most sunshine starting off Memorial Day weekend.

Cooler temps in the lower 70s stick around on Friday with increasing humidity and heat back into the 80s by the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer tomorrow. Chance of showers and storms tomorrow evening.
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/23/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/23/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/23/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/23/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/23/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/23/22