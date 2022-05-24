Search for missing hiker, 72, concludes for day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The search for a 72-year-old woman who went missing while hiking along a trail in Wildwood has been called off for the day.

St. Louis County Police said Carol Schulte was last seen near the Al Foster Memorial Trailhead in Wildwood Monday morning. Family members described her as an experienced hiker.

Schulte’s minivan was found at Glencoe State Park, which is also the last location her phone was pinged at around 7 a.m. before turning off. It is unclear what she was last wearing but Schulte is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. The five-mile trail is located near Grand Avenue and Washington Avenue in the Glencoe community.

A local hiking group organized a search party for Schulte Tuesday morning near the trail. The Wildwood community, along with 150 first responders, came out to search for the missing woman. News 4 crews spotted drones and K-9 units being used during the search party. Around 1:30 p.m., it was announced that search efforts had ended for the day. Wildwood officials said detectives will continue their investigation.

First responders gather near a Wildwood trail to search for a missing elderly hiker. (Metro West Fire)

