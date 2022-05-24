Heartland Votes
Scattered storms becoming likely starting tonight

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/24/22
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching showers and storms developing to our south and these will spread across the area tonight. For this evening we will see rain chances increasing with mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms likely. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. In addition to storms being strong, localized flooding could occur as well. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s in most areas with our northeastern counties approaching 80 degrees.

