Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Run for the Wall to stop in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Tues.

Hundreds of bikers participating in the Run For the Wall are expected to start arriving in...
Hundreds of bikers participating in the Run For the Wall are expected to start arriving in Mount Vernon at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.((Source: Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Motorcyclists traveling to Washington, D.C. for their annual ride will again make a pitstop this year in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Hundreds of bikers participating in the Run For the Wall are expected to start arriving at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

They will exit Interstate 57 onto Broadway Street, then travel east to refuel at the Hucks at 34th Street and Broadway. After this motorcyclists will travel to the Mount Vernon Outland Airport.

At the airport, the travelers will be treated to a free lunch before heading to their next stop.

The final destination of the ride is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Run For the Wall is an annual motorcycle ride which raises awareness of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), those Killed in Action (KIA) and to promote healing and support for our veterans and military members.

Those wishing to show their support for the riders as they pass through the Heartland can show their support by lining the procession route through Mount Vernon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Registration is open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and Kids’...
Registration open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K
Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K
Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K