Run for the Wall to stop in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Tues.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Motorcyclists traveling to Washington, D.C. for their annual ride will again make a pitstop this year in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Hundreds of bikers participating in the Run For the Wall are expected to start arriving at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

They will exit Interstate 57 onto Broadway Street, then travel east to refuel at the Hucks at 34th Street and Broadway. After this motorcyclists will travel to the Mount Vernon Outland Airport.

At the airport, the travelers will be treated to a free lunch before heading to their next stop.

The final destination of the ride is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Run For the Wall is an annual motorcycle ride which raises awareness of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), those Killed in Action (KIA) and to promote healing and support for our veterans and military members.

Those wishing to show their support for the riders as they pass through the Heartland can show their support by lining the procession route through Mount Vernon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.