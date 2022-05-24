Run For The Wall cross-country motorcycle ride makes stop in the Heartland

MOUNT VERNON, IL. (KFVS) - Hundreds of bikers are riding across the country to honor U.S. servicemen and women.

The group made their only stop in the Heartland earlier today enroute to the nation’s capitol.

The ride began in Ontario, California and will finish in Washington D.C.

But on Tuesday, the group made a stop in Mount Vernon.

“For a lot of us older veterans, we didn’t get a welcome home when we came back from Vietnam. And this is the longest welcome home parade in the country,” said David Klemme, President of board of directors for Run For The Wall.

It’s to honor all veterans who were killed, missing in action, prisoners of war and all personnel of the military.

And for Klemme this is his 16th ride. But he says when he arrived in the Heartland Tuesday morning, he saw a reassurance of patriotism in Mount Vernon.

“If anybody needs faith in this country restored, all they need to do is make this run with us and see these wonderful people out here to know that patriotism and love of this country is alive and well in the heartland,” said Klemme.

“We ride for those who can’t,” is the slogan for the ride.

And many waved American flags and cheered as the convoy made its way through Mount Vernon from Interstate 57 to the Airport.

“It’s something you don’t see all the time,” said George Puckett Jr., spectator of the Run For The Wall.

And as many watched the hundreds ride by, for Cathy Oliver it’s always special to see this ride come through Mount Vernon.

“It’s exciting, I have goosebumps not because of the wind, but because it’s so heart chilling, it’s so exciting to see everybody supporting them,” said Oliver.

Today is day 7 of the 10 day planned ride. But I asked one rider who has rode in the Run for the Wall since 2008, why he keeps coming back.

“The people on the overpasses, people in these towns. It’s just amazing to do this ride,” said Gary Bickford, rider participating in the Run For The Wall.

The ride was cancelled the previous two years due to the pandemic.

The riders are expected to arrive in Washington D.C. on Friday.

