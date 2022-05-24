Heartland Votes
Police responding to disorderly person report leads to stolen gun, arrest

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police responding to a call about a disorderly person at a Carbondale business ends with the arrest of a man wanted on warrants and the discovery of a stolen gun.

Officers were called to the business on the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

During the investigation, officers arrested 49-year-old Antwoine C. Smith on two Jackson County warrants for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and for failure to appear in court for battery.

At the time of his arrest, police said Smith had two guns and one of them had been reported stolen in January.

Antwoine C. Smith was arrested on two Jackson County warrants and charges for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)

Smith was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the two warrants and charges for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

