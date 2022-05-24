Officials urge safety on the water this Memorial Day weekend

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - Memorial Day weekend is coming up and officials want you to be safe as you get out in the water.

We bring you to Wappapello Lake where an influx of people will come out to swim or boat in the water this three-day weekend.

“The first thing people need to know and understand before getting out in the water is to remember to play it safe,” Natural Resource Specialist Park Ranger Andrew E. Jefferson Sr. said. “Safety is very important. With this being the major holiday weekend, which kicks off the summer recreation season, a lot of folks will be headed to their favorite lakes, rivers and water spots.”

Jefferson says it’s important that people wear a life jacket on the water and practice safety while boating.

“It only takes about 20-30 seconds for a child to drown,” Jefferson said. “It only takes about 60-90 seconds for an adult to drown. Trying to put a life jacket on after the fact, after you fall into the water will become very tedious and most likely won’t be able to be successful.”

All beaches are open for this weekend on the lake. They also have loaner life jacket stations for those to borrow a life jacket for their time out on the water.

“The main thing is wear a life jacket. Life jackets do save lives. We always tell people while they’re traveling to the lakes or not, whenever you’re operating in a vehicle riding, make sure you buckle up,” Jefferson said. “So, we have a dual message. Life jackets and seatbelts save lives if you wear them.”

Jefferson said it’s necessary to understand the rules of the water when you are out driving a boat.

“Just like dry land, there are also rules of the road on the water,” Jefferson said. “On the water, you don’t have stop signs, traffic lights, merge signals and all these other traffic devices, so therefore you have to know what the buoys represent and you have to operate your vessel, the main thing is under the influence of common sense.”

Jefferson said one accident or drowning is too many, so be sure you take precautions.

“Life jackets worn, nobody mourns,” Jefferson said. “We’d rather see you wear a life jacket than a toe tag.”

