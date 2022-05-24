Motorcycles to roll through Cape Girardeau mid-June

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Hundreds of motorcycles will roll through Cape Girardeau in mid-June.

Motorcycle Sport Touring Association, a worldwide motorcycle touring club, will host their 2022 STAR Rally in Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Visit Cape, about 400 MSTA members will arrive in the area starting Saturday, June 17 and will leave Thursday, June 23.

As part of the event, Lambert’s Cafe will host a rally luncheon on Tuesday.

They said most MSTA members ride sport-touring style motorcycles. While the median age of members is around 60, members range from late teens to late 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.