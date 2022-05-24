Heartland Votes
MODOT crews urge safety during upcoming busy Memorial Day weekend

Traffic is traveling along Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County. This weekend, pedestrians will...
Traffic is traveling along Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County. This weekend, pedestrians will be traveling along this highway for the 100-mile yard sale.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway crews across the State of Missouri are continuing their work on the roads as summer approaches.

MODOT crews are working diligently on shaping up, repairing and replacing the roadways across the southeast Missouri area and the entire state.

We talked with Southeast District Assistant District Engineer Andrew Meyer who says it’s essential that drivers pay closer attention on the roadways in these construction zones as workers are out there trying to do their jobs safely.

“We really just ask people to buckle up, phone down, slow down, pay attention to what’s going on around them, for those workers, those vehicles,” Meyers said. “Just be aware of what’s going on in the work zone and we want everybody to go home safe.”

MODOT crews across the State of Missouri are also looking ahead to a busy Memorial Day weekend and want you to be prepared on the increase in traffic.

While crews are constantly working on the roads, they will be taking a break come this weekend to give more room on the road for drivers.

Meyer said this weekend drivers need to pay extra close attention on the roads, especially along Highway 25 as there will be an increase in pedestrian traffic with the 100-mile yard sale coming up.

“We really want people to pay special attention, as people are pulling off the road, pulling out of entrances, stepping across the pavement where they really wouldn’t expect to see someone in the road. Just watch out for that,” Meyer said.

Meyer says crews will be suspending work coming up on Friday at noon and won’t return back to work until the Tuesday morning after Memorial Day.

