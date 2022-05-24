Heartland Votes
Missouri & Illinois are great states for millennials

When it comes to affordability, Missouri is number one and Illinois is number two, according to a new study by WalletHub.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Illinois takes the fifth-best state to live for Millennials while Missouri sits at 35. The WalletHub ranking made the list based on affordability, education, health, quality of life as well as economic health, and civic engagement.

The state that took the number one spot overall is Washington.

