Kennett and Holcomb Softball teams finish 3rd at state

Springfield, Mo. (KFVS) -The Kennett and Holcomb Softball teams finished in 3rd place at the Final Four in Springfield Monday.

In Class 2, Kennett lost to Diamond 7-6 in the semifinals.

The Indians rebounded in the 3rd place game with an 8-7 win over Park Hills Central.

In Class 1, Holcomb fell 3-0 to Jasper in the semifinals.

The Hornets came back to win 8-0 to claim 3rd place.

