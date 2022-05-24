Kennett and Holcomb Softball teams finish 3rd at state
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Springfield, Mo. (KFVS) -The Kennett and Holcomb Softball teams finished in 3rd place at the Final Four in Springfield Monday.
In Class 2, Kennett lost to Diamond 7-6 in the semifinals.
The Indians rebounded in the 3rd place game with an 8-7 win over Park Hills Central.
In Class 1, Holcomb fell 3-0 to Jasper in the semifinals.
The Hornets came back to win 8-0 to claim 3rd place.
