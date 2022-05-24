Graves County selected for 2022 post-primary election audit

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Primary Election results recently tallied in Graves County, Kentucky will be audited by the State Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Graves County is one of 12 counties randomly selected in the commonwealth to undergo an election audit.

The other counties to be audited are Nicholas, Monroe, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, and Grayson

The audit is to see if there were any irregularities during the 2022 primary election.

“Post-election audits are an important part of our efforts to protect the integrity of Kentucky’s elections and to ensure our elections remain free and fair,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations works closely with county clerks and their staff to conduct the audit in each county, and we appreciate their partnership in this process.”

Kentucky Lawmakers expanded post-election audits to at least 12 counties during the last legislative session.

Counties audited following the 2020 General Election were not eligible for Tuesday’s random drawing. Hickman and Livingston were two of those counties exempt.

State law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections

Suspected election fraud in Kentucky can be reported through the state’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.

Hotline complaints related to the May 2022 primary election can be viewed online here.

