(KFVS) - Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the 10th inning Monday night at Busch Stadium to lift St. Louis to a 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Goldschmidt was 0-4 for the night before he hit the walkoff slam.

The two teams will play again tomorrow night in St. Louis at 6:45.

