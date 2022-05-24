Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Going electric: Police department hoping to save money with new vehicles

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department introduced two new Tesla Model 3′s in their traffic division, with officers hoping to save them and taxpayers money.

The fully electric vehicles save the department thousands of dollars on gas, something Captain Brent McCain said is incredibly valuable.

“Our average patrol unit is burning $6,000 a year, with the tesla if we fuel it up to full topped off at current rates it would be little over $1,100 a year,” he said.

The $5,000 in fuel savings are just the beginning, as McCain said the Tesla’s are cheaper to outfit as well.

“The current Tesla’s we have completely unfitted with 51,000. Turn the key, ready to go on the road,” he said. “The current Explorers we put on the road are 52,000, so they are actually $1,000 cheaper per car to put on the road.”

The process of getting the cars started in December, and McCain said because of supply chain issues, it was delayed.

He added the car comes with an eight-year warranty on the battery, so he believes they will last longer than the gas cars they rotate in and out.

The five-month process of getting the cars delivered and outfitting was one that took a while, but McCain said they are excited regardless.

“We faced supply chain issues like everybody else in America, and finally, we got it all put together, and it’s exciting to see it on the road finally,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

East Prairie is just off Highway 80 in Mississippi County, a town with fewer than 3,000 people,...
No Place Like Home: East Prairie
No Place Like Home: East Prairie
No Place Like Home: East Prairie
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
Police Michael Glasper also removed his ankle monitoring device.
Paducah man wanted for pointing gun at woman
Southeast Missouri organizations are working to feed kids whose families may not be able to...
Southeast Mo. organizations working to keep kids fed over summer break