Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The forecast turns wet again, starting this evening

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to push into the Heartland from the south through the late afternoon and evening hours. There is a Level 1 threat for an isolated severe storm, in our southwestern counties. The overall threat is pretty low. On and off showers and t’storms will continue overnight and into Wednesday. Wednesday almost all of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. The greatest threat will be through the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, isolated hail and isolated flash flooding will be the biggest concerns. The temperatures stay below average during the next several afternoons. We dry out and start to warm back up over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms becoming likely starting tonight
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/24.
First Alert 4pm forecast 5/24
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/24.
First Alert noon forecast 5/24
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Slightly Warmer Today