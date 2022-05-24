The forecast turns wet again, starting this evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to push into the Heartland from the south through the late afternoon and evening hours. There is a Level 1 threat for an isolated severe storm, in our southwestern counties. The overall threat is pretty low. On and off showers and t’storms will continue overnight and into Wednesday. Wednesday almost all of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. The greatest threat will be through the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, isolated hail and isolated flash flooding will be the biggest concerns. The temperatures stay below average during the next several afternoons. We dry out and start to warm back up over the holiday weekend.

