Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Food pantries impacted by Jif peanut butter recall

Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak. It’s been linked to...
Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak. It’s been linked to certain Jif peanut products made at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak. It’s been linked to certain Jif peanut butter products made at the J.M. Smucker Company here in Lexington.

14 illnesses have been reported across 12 states. And the recall is also having a big impact on food pantries across Central Kentucky.

“When I got the first text I received about this, I thought, you’ve got to be kidding. You know, yes we’ve had COVID. Yes, we’ve had all these other things. But don’t, please dear God, don’t take our peanut butter away,” said Ginny Ramsey.

For those like Ginny Ramsey at the Catholic Action Center peanut butter is a big part of feeding people in need.

“So that’s the tragedy is if we’re going to have to cut out part of the donations is for it to be the protein part.”

And now Ramsey and her team have to go through 31,000 of donated food and toss all of the recalled Jif peanut butter.

“And they’re mixed in. It’s not like you’ve got a sack of peanut butter. Every bag is mixed. It could have green beans, peas, peanut butter.”

Ramsey said they always sort donated food before they send it out anyways. So it’s the 18,000 pounds that have already been sent to organizations, and others in the community, that’s now the main concern.

“It’s another little bump in the road. As we were saying, it’s just a strange kind of time. Everything seems out of balance to some degree. And just definitely when the peanut butter becomes an issue.”

So for now, Ramsey’s team will continue to sort through and toss whatever they have to.

According to the FDA, salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Learn more about the recalled products at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

East Prairie is just off Highway 80 in Mississippi County, a town with fewer than 3,000 people,...
No Place Like Home: East Prairie
No Place Like Home: East Prairie
No Place Like Home: East Prairie
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
Police Michael Glasper also removed his ankle monitoring device.
Paducah man wanted for pointing gun at woman
Southeast Missouri organizations are working to feed kids whose families may not be able to...
Southeast Mo. organizations working to keep kids fed over summer break