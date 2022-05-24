Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly warmer ahead of rain, storms tonight into Wed.

A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.
A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.((Source: CNews/Kristi Watson))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Enjoy today’s dry-time! A soggy and a likely stormy pattern is on the way.

Today will be partly cloudy, but with a bit more sunshine than yesterday.

Afternoon highs will also be slightly warmer in the upper 70s with a few isolated low 80s.

Tonight, a warm front will lift north into the Heartland. This will increase the chances for scattered rain and storms into Wednesday.

Storms should remain below severe limits, but very heavy rain could cause flooding, especially with more storms on Wednesday and heading into Thursday.

There is a better chance for a strong to severe storm Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Damaging winds, large hail and flooding are the main concerns.

Rain chances decrease heading into Thursday night.

Friday is looking sunny and cooler in the lower 70s.

Humidity and warmer temps arrive just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s by the weekend.

