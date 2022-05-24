Heartland Votes
Drivers urged to use caution during 100-Mile Yard Sale this weekend

The Missouri Department of Transportation said message boards will be in place along the route...
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution on Route 25 over Memorial Day weekend during the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

MoDOT reminds people to be aware of sudden stops and look for pedestrians.

They said there will be an increase in traffic, including large truck traffic, between the city of Jackson and Route AB in Cape Girardeau County due to the diverging diamond interchange construction.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale is held each year along Route 25 over Memorial Day weekend.
The 100-Mile Yard Sale is held each year along Route 25 over Memorial Day weekend.(KFVS)

“It’s a fun weekend that people look forward to each year,” Traffic Engineer Craig Compas said in a release, “but we want people to remember that there’s more traffic and more congestion along Route 25 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation said message boards will be in place along the route to alert drivers of unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.

