City of Carbondale asks residents to take online survey regarding gun violence

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is asking residents to take an online survey regarding gun violence.

They said the survey will take about 8-10 minutes to finish. You can click here to take it.

If you need it, internet access is available at the Carbondale Public Library or you can complete the survey on your cell phone, tablet or computer.

According to a release from the city, the survey is being independently conducted by Southern Illinois University at the request of the city council.

They said they want to improve safety and asked SIUC to conduct research to understand the nature of gun violence, as well as the drivers or conditions that facilitate the gun violence.

Your responses will be anonymous.

The city said it will not collect your name or address, and only summary statistics will be included in the report to the council.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.