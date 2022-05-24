Heartland Votes
City of Cape Girardeau to receive 2nd half of American Rescue Plan funds

According to the city, it will receive $4,140,336.50 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal...
According to the city, it will receive $4,140,336.50 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the United States Department of Treasury.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau will receive its second half of funds from the American Rescue Plan in June.

According to the city, it will receive $4,140,336.50 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the United States Department of Treasury.

The city received the first round of ARP funding in 2021 and allocated portions of it to fund public safety health and wellness ($90,850), sewer inflow and infiltration ($2,950,000), Lorimier Street sewer ($312,438), City Hall fiber ($70,550) and ShotSpotter ($178,200).

The city council and staff will be reviewing how to allocate the remaining funds. They’re required by ARP to spend the money by the end of 2024.

According to a release from the city, a final rule was adopted in 2022 that dictates how the city must spend the ARP funds.

Under this rule, examples of government services that may be funded according to the ARP include, but are not limited to: street maintenance and repair; police, fire, and other public safety services; government administration; water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; and demolition or deconstruction of vacant properties.

