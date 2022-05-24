Heartland Votes
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Monday night, May 23.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Monday night, May 23.(WLBT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Monday night, May 23.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Spring Street in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, officers said they found two victims.

The victims were transported to area hospitals.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, one of the shooting victims died.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is awaiting formal charges.

Stay with Heartland News for updates on this developing story.

