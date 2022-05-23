Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff on Monday, May 23.
They got the call at 4:37 a.m. that a home on the 900 block of Cedar Street was on fire.
According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Mike Moffitt, two firefighters rescued a woman inside the burning home.
Chief Moffitt said the victim was severely burned from the waist down and she was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
The two firefighters who rescued the woman were also injured.
Moffitt said they were treated for minor burns at a Poplar Bluff hospital.
Both have since been released.
More than a dozen firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single-story home. It has extensive damage.
Moffitt said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
