Williamson County State’s Attorney apolgizes after being pulled over for drinking and driving

Williamson County's states attorny Brandon Zanotti sent a letter announcing that he that last night he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County’s State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti sent a letter apologizing after he was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“I am devastated to share a failure on my part that has caused me to personally let you down,” Zanotti said.

He said in the statement that he intends to take responsibility for his actions, and he does not “condone any special treatment” be given to him.

He also apologized to the Illinois State Police, “whose Trooper had the difficult task of being forced to deal with my indiscretion.”

He was driving from a friend’s house after drinking alcohol, and though he believed he was capable of driving, he said his “professional experience should have told (him) otherwise.”

