Warmer tomorrow. Chance of showers and storms tomorrow evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Clouds kept temperatures well below average again across the Heartland this afternoon. Tomorrow we should begin to see a warm up. For this evening we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer across the Heartland. We will be watching showers and storms develop to our south in Arkansas and Tennessee. These showers may make their way into our far southern counties during the late afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.

Tuesday evening we will see showers and storms move north across most of the Heartland. The severe weather threat at this time appears low but a few storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. This will be the first of many rounds of showers and storms through Thursday. Much of the area will likely pick up between one and three inches of rain by Thursday.

