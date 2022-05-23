Tree to be removed at Oliver House Museum in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A large tree behind the Oliver House Museum in Jackson is set to be removed.

According to the Jackson Heritage Association, the pin oak tree is showing signs of severe rot.

It’s believed the oak was planted in the 1970s.

The tree is scheduled to come down by the end of May or at the beginning of June.

After the oak is removed, the association said smaller, Missouri native trees will be planted.

They expect future trees chosen will be less likely to get large enough to cause damage to the Oliver House Museum.

The association said the removal of the oak is part of an ongoing plan to clean up the museum grounds.

There are plans to purchase an adjacent house to the museum.

The association said the property will be cleared to make way for an event center.

A fundraising campaign is underway for this project.

