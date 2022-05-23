Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday evening

A mix of sun and clouds expected for the rest of the day, with cool temperatures for late May. Tonight will be calm, but cool again. Lows tonight will dip back into the lower to mid 50s. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but as we push towards sunset showers and thunderstorms will push back into the Heartland. On and off showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Wednesday. Then there will likely be more dry time by the late morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday, before more storms erupt through the late afternoon and evening . Storms that develop through the second half of Wednesday could become severe. The holiday weekend is looking dry.

