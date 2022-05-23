Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday afternoon, May 19.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on County Road 325, approximately 6 miles west of Ellsinore.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 16-year-old Ellsinore girl was driving an SUV and lost control of the vehicle.
The SUV went off the roadway and hit a tree.
The 16-year-old died at the scene.
Her passenger, a 17-year-old Winona girl, was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.
MSHP said both teens were not wearing a seat belts.
