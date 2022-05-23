Heartland Votes
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday afternoon, May 19.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on County Road 325, approximately 6 miles west of Ellsinore.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 16-year-old Ellsinore girl was driving an SUV and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The 16-year-old died at the scene.

Her passenger, a 17-year-old Winona girl, was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP said both teens were not wearing a seat belts.

