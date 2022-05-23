Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences as predatory sexual offender, eligible for parole in 150 years

Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and will not be eligible...
Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and will not be eligible for parole for 150 years.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences as a predatory sexual offender.

Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced on Monday, May 23.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the judge set Pierce’s minimum parole eligibility at 30 years for each count, meaning he will not eligible for parole for 150 years.

Pierce was found guilty by a Stoddard County jury on March 29 of four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, one count of statutory rape in the first degree and one count of child molestation in the second degree.

The jury also found him to be a “predatory sexual offender” due to a prior offense that was never prosecuted. That case involved another child in 1983 in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse
Holly Smith of Barnhart has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other charges,...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI after motorcyclist’s death

Latest News

Dippin’ Dots was recently bought by another snack manufacturing company.
Dippin’ Dots bought by J&J Snack Foods
Franklin Harrison is accused of spilling coffee and throwing a biscuit at a Metropolis, Ill....
Metropolis man accused of spilling coffee, throwing biscuit over wrong order
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, May 23 for the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
Groundbreaking for new behavioral health center in Cape Girardeau
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire