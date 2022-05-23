Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences as predatory sexual offender, eligible for parole in 150 years

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences as a predatory sexual offender.

Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced on Monday, May 23.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the judge set Pierce’s minimum parole eligibility at 30 years for each count, meaning he will not eligible for parole for 150 years.

Pierce was found guilty by a Stoddard County jury on March 29 of four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, one count of statutory rape in the first degree and one count of child molestation in the second degree.

The jury also found him to be a “predatory sexual offender” due to a prior offense that was never prosecuted. That case involved another child in 1983 in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.