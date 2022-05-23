Southeast Mo. State to outsource custodial services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Custodial services for Southeast Missouri State University will now be outsourced.

During its meeting on May 20, the Board of Governors approved moving forward with the process to outsource, resulting in a cost savings of more than $400,000 annually.

The university said outsourcing the service will also reduce “time intensive duties” such as hiring and training, which will allow facilities management staff to focus in other needed areas.

“We have been struggling to recruit and hire custodial staff for some time,” said Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for Finance and Administration, “and that has been greatly exacerbated by the current labor market shortage. Our staff has been at two-thirds the normal staffing level since last fall which has resulted in reduced services on campus.”

According to a release from Southeast, a committee was formed in January from members across campus to examine the feasibility of outsourcing custodial work. They said ninen proposals were received from custodial companies and four were invited to present to the committee.

ABM Management was selected.

According to the university, ABM Management will keep all existing Southeast employees who wish to transition and meet the firm’s background check policy.

It has also agreed to match wages of Southeast employees, as well as any potential salary increase that would have gone into effect with the university’s July 1 fiscal year.

Employees will transition to employment with ABM on July 1.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.