Police say suspect admitted to stabbing man in the chest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested in connection with a stabbing investigation on Friday, May 20.

Paducah officers rushed to the 2200 block of Eulah Street just before 10:30 p.m. in reference to a man getting stabbed.

When they arrived, the officers learned the reported victim walked to Eulah Street, but the incident happened on Thurman Street.

Officers gave the victim aid until an ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest and had significant injuries.

The victim is considered to be in stable condition.

A Paducah Police detective made contact with Brian Ross in connection with the case.

During an interview, police said the 49-year-old admitted to getting into a fight with the victim, stabbing him and throwing away the knife.

Ross was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.