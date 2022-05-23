Heartland Votes
Police say suspect admitted to stabbing man in the chest

A man is in custody after Paducah police say he stabbed another man in the chest.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested in connection with a stabbing investigation on Friday, May 20.

Paducah officers rushed to the 2200 block of Eulah Street just before 10:30 p.m. in reference to a man getting stabbed.

When they arrived, the officers learned the reported victim walked to Eulah Street, but the incident happened on Thurman Street.

Officers gave the victim aid until an ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest and had significant injuries.

The victim is considered to be in stable condition.

A Paducah Police detective made contact with Brian Ross in connection with the case.

During an interview, police said the 49-year-old admitted to getting into a fight with the victim, stabbing him and throwing away the knife.

Ross was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence charges.

