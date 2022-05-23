Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood of Illinois launches abortion pills via mail

Box of Mifeprex Mifepristone tablets, a progesterone blocker.
Box of Mifeprex Mifepristone tablets, a progesterone blocker.(Robin Marty / CC BY 2.0)
By Lizzie Seils
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As the nation waits to see the fate of the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Illinois is offering abortion care in the mail.

Illinois residents can receive mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill, delivered to their Illinois address after a telehealth visit confirming they qualify. Previously, patients had to conduct an in-person check-up to see if they were eligible for that pill.

Mifepristone is approved for inducing abortions up to ten weeks of pregnancy. In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration removed the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone, which PPIL said allowed them to expand into this program.

They said as the Supreme Court is “expected to dismantle” the protections granted by the Roe v. Wade decision, they are expanding this program in order to reach more underserved areas.

“Now more than ever it’s crucial that our patients can access the care they need, when and where they need it,” said PPIL’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Whitaker. “Not only is this a safe method, but it also increases access to care, especially for people of color, people living in rural areas, and people with low incomes who already face barriers to care.”

Out-of-state patients are also eligible for the mailed abortion pill. According to the announcement from PPIL, they need to conduct the telehealth visit in the state and have the medication shipped to an Illinois address. They do not have to be residents of the state, however.

That measure is combined with other ways in which abortion providers are moving into Illinois in an attempt to make it an “island” for reproductive health care as described by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region recently opened a logistics center for helping out-of-state patients coordinate their appointments. Earlier this month, a Tennessee-based care provider announced plans to open a clinic in Carbondale, Illinois, which can be accessed via Amtrak train.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation was awarded a grant to help families in southeast Missouri...
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awarded grant to help families affected by Alzheimer’s
Larry Braun’s photo of the Mississippi River at Fort Jefferson Park in Wickliffe, Kentucky is...
Stamp featuring southeast Mo. photographer’s work now on sale
A pedestrian was hit by a train north of Carbondale on Tuesday afternoon, May 24.
Pedestrian hit by train north of Carbondale
Hundreds of bikers participating in the Run For the Wall made a pitstop in Mount Vernon on...
Run for the Wall motorcyclists stop in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects