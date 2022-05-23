Paducah man wanted for pointing gun at woman

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a woman, which then fired when the two fought over it.

Michael Glasper, 54, of Paducah, is wanted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and menacing.

According to Paducah police, they responded to a call from the victim around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23. She said she was in an argument with Glasper when he pointed a handgun at her. She said there was a struggle, and the handgun discharged.

Glasper left the scene and then removed his ankle monitor device that was being monitored by the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

Police say Glasper has an additional active warrant from the department of probation and parole for tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

