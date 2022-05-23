Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man wanted for pointing gun at woman

Police Michael Glasper also removed his ankle monitoring device.
Police Michael Glasper also removed his ankle monitoring device.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a woman, which then fired when the two fought over it.

Michael Glasper, 54, of Paducah, is wanted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and menacing.

According to Paducah police, they responded to a call from the victim around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23. She said she was in an argument with Glasper when he pointed a handgun at her. She said there was a struggle, and the handgun discharged.

Glasper left the scene and then removed his ankle monitor device that was being monitored by the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

Police say Glasper has an additional active warrant from the department of probation and parole for tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse

Latest News

If families quality, specialty formulas can be shipped and covered by insurance.
Heartland mom shares another way to get baby formula
During its meeting on May 20, the Board of Governors approved moving forward with the process...
Southeast Mo. State to outsource custodial services
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, May 23 for the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
Groundbreaking for new behavioral health center in Cape Girardeau
A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre on Monday morning, May 30.
Memorial Day service to be held at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau