Heartland Votes
Metropolis man accused of spilling coffee, throwing biscuit over wrong order

Franklin Harrison is accused of spilling coffee and throwing a biscuit at a Metropolis, Ill....
Franklin Harrison is accused of spilling coffee and throwing a biscuit at a Metropolis, Ill. restaurant over a wrong order.(Metropolis Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of spilling coffee and throwing a biscuit at an area fast food chain over a wrong order.

Franklin D. Harrison, Jr., 35, of Metropolis, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

According to police, they were called to McDonald’s for a reported disturbance.

They say a man intentionally spilled coffee over electronics at the restaurant and threw a biscuit at the victim.

The man was reportedly upset over an order being “screwed up.”

Police say he had left the restaurant before they arrived, but the owner/victim gave them a description and license plate number.

Officers found him and he agreed to meet at the police station. He was booked into the Massac County Detention Center.

