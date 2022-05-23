Heartland Votes
Memorial Day service to be held at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau

A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre on Monday morning, May 30.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre on Monday morning, May 30.

The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the municipal band, presentation of colors, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

Command Sergeant Major Bill Adams, retired U.S. Army, is the program speaker.

Marine Corps League Detachment 1081 will perform a gun salute and Taps.

