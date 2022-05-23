Lawsuit: Mission Woods mayor, wife say noise from converted pickleball courts a ‘repetitive nuisance’

MISSION WOODS, Kan. (KCTV) - A Mission Woods couple has filed a lawsuit over complaints of nearby pickleball courts.

Darrell and Laurie Franklin, who live in the 5300 block of Mission Woods Roads, filed a lawsuit against Mission Hills Country Club, which recently converted a tennis court into four outdoor pickleball courts, the lawsuit stated.

Darrell Franklin is the mayor of Mission Woods.

The Franklins share a property line with the country club and 90 feet from the new pickleball courts. And to the Mission Woods pair, the noise coming from the courts has “severely disrupted” the “tranquil and peaceful environment” that the Franklins have expected.

Among the issues the Franklins cite as concerns are:

loud music, excessive drinking of alcohol and a party/social atmosphere

additional cars for players and spectators with enough room for those cars, resulting in vehicles parked on grass near Franklin’s house

pickleball played from morning to night (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.), resulting in “continuous and repetitive nuisance”

use of pickleball courts interferes with Franklins’ enjoyment of their home, and they are subject to “repetitive sounds of pickleball, loud music, and frequently vulgar and offensive language”

The lawsuit alleged that the country club has been made aware of neighbor complaints and has continued to allow the tennis court to be used as pickleball courts.

The Franklins has requested a jury trial requesting the Mission Hills Country Club from building new pickleball courts and to permit pickleball not within 600 feet of the property line that borders their house.

