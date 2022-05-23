Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Mission Woods mayor, wife say noise from converted pickleball courts a ‘repetitive nuisance’

FILE — The Mission Woods couple says the use of the pickleball courts has “severely disrupted”...
FILE — The Mission Woods couple says the use of the pickleball courts has “severely disrupted” the “tranquil and peaceful environment” of their home. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION WOODS, Kan. (KCTV) - A Mission Woods couple has filed a lawsuit over complaints of nearby pickleball courts.

Darrell and Laurie Franklin, who live in the 5300 block of Mission Woods Roads, filed a lawsuit against Mission Hills Country Club, which recently converted a tennis court into four outdoor pickleball courts, the lawsuit stated.

Darrell Franklin is the mayor of Mission Woods.

The Franklins share a property line with the country club and 90 feet from the new pickleball courts. And to the Mission Woods pair, the noise coming from the courts has “severely disrupted” the “tranquil and peaceful environment” that the Franklins have expected.

Among the issues the Franklins cite as concerns are:

  • loud music, excessive drinking of alcohol and a party/social atmosphere
  • additional cars for players and spectators with enough room for those cars, resulting in vehicles parked on grass near Franklin’s house
  • pickleball played from morning to night (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.), resulting in “continuous and repetitive nuisance”
  • use of pickleball courts interferes with Franklins’ enjoyment of their home, and they are subject to “repetitive sounds of pickleball, loud music, and frequently vulgar and offensive language”

The lawsuit alleged that the country club has been made aware of neighbor complaints and has continued to allow the tennis court to be used as pickleball courts.

The Franklins has requested a jury trial requesting the Mission Hills Country Club from building new pickleball courts and to permit pickleball not within 600 feet of the property line that borders their house.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse

Latest News

Police Michael Glasper also removed his ankle monitoring device.
Paducah man wanted for pointing gun at woman
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
Dippin’ Dots was recently bought by another snack manufacturing company.
Dippin’ Dots bought by J&J Snack Foods
Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and will not be eligible...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences as predatory sexual offender, eligible for parole in 150 years