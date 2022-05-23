Heartland Votes
Homicide under investigation in Jefferson County, Mo.

The death of a 51-year-old Fenton man is under investigation in Jefferson County, Missouri.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The death of a 51-year-old Fenton man is under investigation in Jefferson County, Missouri.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Holt was found with an apparent gunshot wound in front of a home on the the 100 block of Hartford Court near Fenton at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Responding deputies started lifesaving efforts, but Holt later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting of Holt was not a random incident, but the result of a domestic dispute earlier in the day.

The sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.

She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting possible charges.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

