Heartland mom shares another way to get baby formula

Here in the Heartland, one mom wants you to know about another way to access certain kinds of baby formula.
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland mom wants other parents to know about another way to access certain kinds of baby formula during the formula shortage.

Renee Miller lives in Scott City, and her son, Harrison, has a severe milk allergy. After searching online, she found a company that ships specialty formula to your door, if you qualify.

“It was easy. I never had to do anything. I just knew that on the 10th of every month, I’d have a shipment of my son’s formula on my front door,” said Miller.

Miller needed a prescription from her son’s doctor, and the company, MedSource, reached out to her insurance company to work out the details. She did not need to pay for the formula, since her insurance covered it.

At 16-months-old, her son now eats solid food and no longer needs formula. But, Miller feels for other families scrambling during the shortage.

“If we weren’t getting the formula like we were, directly through our insurance, there’s no way we would have been able to do it. The prices, the shortage, there’s none. I’ve not seen any Nutramigen on the shelves when I go to the store,” she said.

According to the COO of MedSource, Natalie Gallivan, the company carries hypoallergenic, metabolic, and premature formulas. Gallivan and her employees work with most insurance providers to cover the costs.

“When you’re getting into these dietary restrictions and these special formulas, it can range 30 to 50 dollars per can, which is expensive,” said Gallivan.

Gallivan said the shortage is impacting her company’s supply, but there are some brands still in stock and alternatives. According to Gallivan, MedSource has Gerber Extensive HA, Similac Alimentum Ready to Feed, and Enfamil Gentlease in stock. The company also has soy-based formulas.

“It changes daily. We may get a message like okay a shipment is coming, and we didn’t expect it. So it is definitely worth getting your information into our cue, so that we can see where we can help out,” said Gallivan.

“When I go to the store, and I see the shelves empty, I tell my husband all the time, we got lucky. We got so lucky that our son ended formula right before this started, because it’s heartbreaking,” said Miller.

MedSource does work with parents who use WIC and have Medicaid coverage. For more information, you can visit this website.

