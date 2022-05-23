Groundbreaking for new behavioral health center in Cape Girardeau to be held Monday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, May 23 for the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC).

The ceremony will take place at 1112 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau at 1 p.m.

The new center will be built in partnership with Community Counseling Center and Gibson Center for Behavioral Change

