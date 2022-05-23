Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Mild Monday

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s a pleasant start to the week ahead of more rain and storm chances.

Partly cloudy skies will start to gradually clear in our northern half of the Heartland today.

It will also be dry with unseasonably cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will gradually get warmer and more humid this week.

Highs will range from the low to upper 70s

Most of Tuesday will remain dry, but later in the day and through Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be possible.

A few strong to severe storms are also possible.

The main threat will be excessive rainfall, especially following Saturday’s heavy rainfall.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain may cause isolated flooding concerns.

Cooler air arrives Thursday, but this will be short-lived.

Much warmer weather returns over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
FILE - In this May 22, 2011, file photo residents walk in the street after a massive tornado...
Eleven years later: Remembering the May 22, 2011 tornado in Joplin

Latest News

A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
Cool & Comfortable Monday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Brian Alworth says patchy light rain looks to linger into the morning hours, especially in our...
First Alert: Cool Sunday, wet again this week
A tree fell over North Farmington Road in Jackson, Mo. Saturday, May 21 around 11:20 a.m.
First Alert: Scattered showers overnight