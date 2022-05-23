First Alert: Mild Monday

(KFVS) - It’s a pleasant start to the week ahead of more rain and storm chances.

Partly cloudy skies will start to gradually clear in our northern half of the Heartland today.

It will also be dry with unseasonably cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will gradually get warmer and more humid this week.

Highs will range from the low to upper 70s

Most of Tuesday will remain dry, but later in the day and through Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be possible.

A few strong to severe storms are also possible.

The main threat will be excessive rainfall, especially following Saturday’s heavy rainfall.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain may cause isolated flooding concerns.

Cooler air arrives Thursday, but this will be short-lived.

Much warmer weather returns over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and into next week.

