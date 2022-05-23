Dippin’ Dots bought by J&J Snack Foods

Heartland Votes
Dippin’ Dots was recently bought by another snack manufacturing company.(Dippin' Dots)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Dippin’ Dots was recently bought by another snack manufacturing company.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. bought the Paducah-based manufacturing company for $222 million.

According to a news release from J&J, the sale is expected to close by the end of June 2022.

Dippin’ Dots is headquartered in Paducah, along with a main production facility, warehousing, distribution and administrative offices.

“The Dippin’ Dots team is thrilled to be joining the J&J Snack Foods family,” Scott Fischer, CEO of Dippin’ Dots said in the release. “As a leader in the snack industry with a number of iconic brands and a strong record of product innovation, we believe J&J Snack Foods is well-positioned to leverage our unique offering in the market and improve and grow the business going forward.”

Leaders with J&J said Dippin’ Dots aligns with their portfolio strategy and they are “confident this transaction further positions us for accelerated growth across our business.”

