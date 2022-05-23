Cool & Comfortable Monday

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with cool and dry weather. Temperatures will range in the upper 40s to mid 50s and will stay unseasonably cool through the afternoon only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will gradually start to clear especially in our northern half of the Heartland which is closer to high pressure. It will also be comfortable with low relative humidity.

Most of Tuesday will remain dry, but late tomorrow through Thursday rain and storms return in the forecast. Already saturated ground from the weekend with another 1-3″ of rain may cause isolated flooding concerns. A few storms could even be strong to severe.

Most of the week temperatures will range from the low to upper 70s. Warm and humid air arrives again by the weekend and into next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.