Heartland Votes
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire

Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) –

A Trumann man is behind bars after trying to get behind the wheel of a Trumann fire truck.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Freddie William English, 34, tried to jump into a city fire truck while fire fighters were working to put out a fire at a debris pile left behind from the December 2021 tornado.

Region 8 News cameras were rolling Saturday afternoon as English jumped into the truck and several fire fighters tackled English before he could get away.

Before trying to take the fire truck for a joyride, a Region 8 reporter heard English ask the fire department if they had seen his bike.

English is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and terrorist threatening.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse

Latest News

If families quality, specialty formulas can be shipped and covered by insurance.
Heartland mom shares another way to get baby formula
During its meeting on May 20, the Board of Governors approved moving forward with the process...
Southeast Mo. State to outsource custodial services
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, May 23 for the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
Groundbreaking for new behavioral health center in Cape Girardeau
A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre on Monday morning, May 30.
Memorial Day service to be held at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau
Police Michael Glasper also removed his ankle monitoring device.
Paducah man wanted for pointing gun at woman