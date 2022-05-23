Carbondale’s Annual Memorial Day service to return to full, traditional event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Memorial Day Service, held in Carbondale, will return to a full, traditional event this year.

The service to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Chairs will be set up for the service. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs if they wish to do so.

The ceremony will start with the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard raising the flag followed by a rifle salute from the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry, Company C.

This year’s address will be given by Lieutenant Colonel Tamiko Mueller of the United States Army Reserve.

After the service, a self-guided tour through the cemetery will be available. Brief biographies of some of the notable veterans will be on display near their headstones.

Over the past two years, the annual ceremony was held with modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the service was held virtually and in 2021 there was a shortened service followed by a self-guided tour through Woodlawn Cemetery.

General John A. Logan, a Murphysboro native and prominent figure of the Civil War era, held what is considered one of the first Memorial Day ceremonies in the U.S. at Woodlawn Cemetery in 1866.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.