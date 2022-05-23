Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale’s Annual Memorial Day service to return to full, traditional event

After the service, a self-guided tour through the historic Woodlawn Cemetery will be available.
After the service, a self-guided tour through the historic Woodlawn Cemetery will be available.(WTVG)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Memorial Day Service, held in Carbondale, will return to a full, traditional event this year.

The service to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Chairs will be set up for the service. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs if they wish to do so.

The ceremony will start with the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard raising the flag followed by a rifle salute from the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry, Company C.

This year’s address will be given by Lieutenant Colonel Tamiko Mueller of the United States Army Reserve.

After the service, a self-guided tour through the cemetery will be available. Brief biographies of some of the notable veterans will be on display near their headstones.

Over the past two years, the annual ceremony was held with modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the service was held virtually and in 2021 there was a shortened service followed by a self-guided tour through Woodlawn Cemetery.

General John A. Logan, a Murphysboro native and prominent figure of the Civil War era, held what is considered one of the first Memorial Day ceremonies in the U.S. at Woodlawn Cemetery in 1866.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse
Holly Smith of Barnhart has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other charges,...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI after motorcyclist’s death

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, May 23 for the new Behavioral Health Crisis...
Groundbreaking for new behavioral health center in Cape Girardeau to be held Monday
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
The large tree, a pin oak, seen behind the Oliver House Museum in Jackson is set to be removed.
Tree to be removed at Oliver House Museum in Jackson