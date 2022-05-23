Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Authorities locate a missing girl, arrest man after standoff in West Plains

Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain...
Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain Collins.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County authorities located a juvenile reported missing after a standoff in West Plains.

Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain Collins.

Investigators say they closed the neighborhood to traffic while negotiating with Collins to leave his home. Deputies arrested Collins without incident after the short standoff.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire

Latest News

A woman is speaking to an employer at the job fair held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar...
Job fair in Poplar Bluff brings more than a hundred seeking employment
Hundreds of riders stopped in Mount Vernon for the "Run For The Wall" Cross-country trek.
Run For The Wall cross-country motorcycle ride makes stop in the Heartland
Officials urge safety while out on the water this Memorial Day weekend.
Officials urge safety on the water this Memorial Day weekend
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/24/22
Water safety this Memorial Day Weekend
Water safety this Memorial Day Weekend